Temporary bus stop relocation in Puyallup, March 13-17 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

On Monday, March 13, bus stops for ST Express 578 and Pierce Transit routes 400, 402, 409 and 425 will be temporarily moved from the Puyallup Station north platform (adjacent to the W Stewart parking lot) to the station’s south side. This will allow Sound Transit’s contractor to perform concrete work at the W Stewart Avenue parking area.

The temporary bus stops will be on W Main Avenue, south of the Sound Transit parking lot, west of 3rd Street SW. (See map.) Parking for passenger vehicles at the W Stewart lot will not be affected. The work is expected to take five days.

When

Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17

Where

Bus bays 1, 2, and 3 at Puyallup Station