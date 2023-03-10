In the Book Nook with … Rob Phillips – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

Author Rob Phillips

Author Rob Phillips retired after 41 years in the advertising/marketing agency business in Central Washington. He has been writing professionally since 1986 when he sold his first magazine article to a fishing magazine. Since then, he has had well over 1,500 magazine and newspaper articles published. His first book titled “The Cascade Killer” was published in 2020. Three other books in the series (“Cascade Vengeance,” “Cascade Predator,” and “Cascade Kidnapping”) followed in rapid succession. Rob’s first and second book received Excellence in Craft Awards from the Northwest Outdoor Writers Association of which he has been a member 1993. When Rob is not writing, he enjoys spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and reading.

Which genres do you cover?

Rob Phillips: My books are maybe best described as outdoor mysteries.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Rob Phillips: I just released a book about my life with dogs, titled “A Dog Life Well Lived.” It covers my days growing up with and without dogs, and the many different dogs I’ve had since. The stories mostly revolve around hunting and outdoor excursions, including funny, scary, poignant, and entertaining escapades my dogs and I have shared.

At which book events can readers find you?

Rob Phillips: I have done a dozen or so book signings at various books stores around the region.

Rob Phillips’ latest book

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Rob Phillips: While I haven’t done any specific book events, I enjoy doing the signings at the book stores, meeting folks who have read my books and who seem to enjoy them. It is very humbling.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Rob Phillips: After writing a thousand newspaper columns, I realize no writer will ever appeal to all readers, but I just hope my readers are entertained and maybe even find a few laughs in my books.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Rob Phillips: I enjoy reading books by Lee Child, John Sandford, John Grisham, and others in that genre. I love to read dialogue and work hard to make the dialogue in my books natural and believable.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Rob Phillips: I try to write every day, realizing some days it may only be for an hour or two, and others it might be eight or ten. Those longer days are my favorite, as time flies quickly when you get on a roll.

What are you currently working on?

Rob Phillips: I am writing the fifth book in my Luke McCain outdoor mystery series. Readers are screaming for it. Unfortunately, I don’t write as fast as they read.

Rob Phillips is also writing a mystery series.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Rob Phillips: I am reading the new John Sandford book, “Righteous Prey.”

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Rob Phillips: With apologies to Nike, I would say, just do it. Frankly, with all the independent publishing options, there has never been a better time to be a writer. Yes, the competition is stiff, but you will never have a book if you don’t start writing. Once you have a first draft on paper or in the computer, you can then start the rewriting process, making your manuscript better and better. And, as a first-time novelist at the age of 64, I would say it is never too late. Just do it.

You can find Rob Phillips’ books on his website and on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, Target, Good Reads, and at a number of independent books stores around the region.