Celebrate the groundbreaking of Sprinker Recreation Center’s new outdoor project – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County Parks invites the community to a groundbreaking event on Thursday, March 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Sprinker Recreation Center playfield (14824 C St. South, Tacoma, WA). This event will kick off construction of significant improvements to Sprinker, including a new spray park, futsal court, turf ballfields, outdoor fitness court, a connection to the Parkland Community trail, and more. Speakers for the event include Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, County Councilmember Jani Hitchen (District 6), and Parks and Recreation Director Roxanne Miles.

The design of Sprinker’s new outdoor enhancements was inspired by input from the community. Phase 1 of the project is anticipated to be completed by late spring 2024. The next phase of improvements, which includes a four-field complex, will start when additional funding is secured.

“We are excited to provide the growing Parkland and Spanaway communities with new opportunities in a familiar place by updating Sprinker to meet changing interests and needs,” said Roxanne Miles. “This project will be an incredible asset for today’s residents and future generations.”

During construction, Sprinker’s outdoor campus will be closed and parking will be accessible via the C Street entrance. The indoor space, outdoor tennis courts, and skatepark will remain open to the public.

For more details about the groundbreaking event and to learn more about the project, visit the Pierce County Parks Sprinker outdoor improvements project website.