USGA Selects Chambers Bay for Two More Amateur Championships – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced that Chambers Bay, in University Place, Wash., has been selected to host the 2027 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2033 U.S. Amateur Championships. These will be the fifth and sixth USGA championships hosted by the public golf course, which is owned by Pierce County and managed by KemperSports.

“There have been several memorable moments for us already in Chambers Bay’s short history, and the property remains a favorite for players and fans alike,” said Mark Hill, USGA managing director, Championships. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Pierce County and look forward to bringing these two premier championships to such a special property.”

Chambers Bay, a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, opened in 2007 and traverses a rugged landscape along Puget Sound. The 250-acre course, built on the site of a former sand-and-gravel mining operation, is the centerpiece of a 930-acre park owned by Pierce County.

Last year, Chambers Bay hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which saw Saki Baba, 17, of Japan, cruise to an impressive 11-and-9 victory over 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun in the 36-hole championship match. Chambers Bay also hosted the 2022 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, won by Florida teenagers Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III; the 2015 U.S. Open, won by Jordan Spieth; and the 2010 U.S. Amateur, won by Peter Uihlein. Chambers Bay is the only municipal course to have hosted the U.S. Amateur.

“We are delighted to welcome the USGA back to Chambers Bay and Pierce County,” said Bruce Dammeier, county executive. “Golfers from around the world have embraced the challenge and natural beauty of our championship venue, and we look forward to watching the best amateurs take it on.”

Read the full USGA press release on the City website.