Overnight lane closures planned Saturday, March 11 on Portland Avenue in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers using Portland Avenue from East 25th Street to East 28th Street in Tacoma will want to plan extra travel time overnight Saturday, March 11.

Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are restriping Portland Avenue, adding two dedicated left turn lanes for Interstate 5.

Crews will close lanes overnight starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, until 8 a.m. Sunday, March 12. All lanes of Portland Avenue under I-5 will close to travelers.

Portland Avenue

Southbound lanes will close between East 26th and East 28th streets.

One northbound lane will remain open from East 27th Street to East 26th Street.

Emergency responders will have access to Portland Avenue during the overnight closure.

A signed detour will be in place to guide traffic around the closure. Work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.