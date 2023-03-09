New Water Main to be Installed – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest water department will be installing a new 8″ water main replacing an old 2″ steel water main along the south side of the 700 block of Regents Boulevard. We will be mobilizing equipment and materials starting on March 8, 2023. The project should last approximately two weeks to complete the install barring no major unforeseen issues that may arise.

Final paving will occur hopefully soon after the final completion of install. We ask that there be no parking on the street along the Southside of Regents Boulevard on the 700 block between 7 am – 5 pm during the construction hours starting March 8th During construction.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Regents will experience a short water outage while installing the new water main tie in. We will notify you prior by going door to door to inform you of when the outage will occur and how long it should take.

We have hired a subcontractor, Pape and Sons Construction, to install the water main. They have been instructed to work closely with all of you to insure minimal disruptions to your daily lives during the construction.

The main contact for this project and for more information or concerns is Jeff Davis, City of Fircrest Working Foreman at 253-238-4137 or 253-564-8900.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project.