Council Corner: March 6, 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

There was much to celebrate at the Lakewood City Council March 6, 2023 regular meeting.

Council started its meeting with the return of its Business Showcase program. The program features local businesses and celebrates their accomplishments.

The March 2023 recipient was Bite Me! Inc. Owner Deb Tuggle was there to receive the recognition and share a little about her cookie manufacturing business. Read more.

A proclamation recognizing March as Womens History Month followed the showcase. Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Smith received the proclamation from Councilmember Patti Belle.

Next Council recognized March as American Red Cross Month. In its proclamation Council urged all Lakewood residents to support the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross.

Following its presentations Council heard from the Lakewood Youth Council. The Youth Council announced an upcoming roundtable discussion hosted at Harrison Prep March 9. The topic is climate change. All high school students in Lakewood are invited to attend.

A public hearing was held on a request to vacate a portion of 113th Street SW west of Kendrick Street. There were not public comments.

The meeting concluded with an update on the city’s efforts to create a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging strategic plan.

Watch the meeting.

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. to appoint a person to fill the vacant City Council Position 6. Following the appointment Council will begin its study session. Tentative agenda items include: