YMCA Starts Hosting Pickleball Tournaments – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Maura White, YMCA.

Beginning this month, the YMCA will begin hosting pickleball tournaments for the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. The tournaments are open to members and the community to participate in. To play in the tournament it’s $10 per person, per tournament. Community members will need to pay for a guest pass ($25) on the day of the tournament.

This marks the YMCA’s return to adult sports and additional sports will be added in the near future. A full list of the tournaments is available below. We have also been hosting pickleball etiquette sessions for members in the last few months to help everyone understand the rules and how the Y upholds sportsmanship and respect at all times.

Mel Korum Family Y Pickleball Tournament | Saturday, March 25, 11-2pm

Gordon Pickleball Tournament | Sunday, March 26, 9:30am-12:30pm

Tom Taylor Family Y Pickleball Tournament | Wednesday, March 29, 12:30-3:30pm

Lakewood Family Y Pickleball Tournament | Thursday, March 30, 5-8pm

Tacoma Center Y Pickleball Tournament | Thursday, March 30, 5-8pm

Morgan Family Y Pickleball Tournament | Friday, March 31, 3-6pm

Haselwood Family Y Pickleball Tournament | Friday, March 31, 2-7pm

See Y locations here.