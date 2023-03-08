Pierce College Welcomes Five Candidates in Search for Two Campus Presidents – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is pleased to introduce the five candidates for the position of President. The College is planning to fill two positions – President, Pierce College at Fort Steilacoom and President, Pierce College at Puyallup.

The candidates will visit the two campuses throughout the month of March and present an open forum at both the Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom campuses. These open forums will be held both in-person and on Zoom. Following the in-person events, there will be a reception with light refreshments. The candidates will respond to pre-designated prompts followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees.

On day one of each visit, the open forums will take place at 9:00 am on the Fort Steilacoom campus in the Rainier building in room 201. On day two, the open forum will take place at 9:15 am on the Puyallup campus in the College Center building multipurpose room B. Faculty, staff, students and community members are invited to meet the candidates and provide feedback.

The candidates are:

Matthew Campbell, Ed. D.

Matthew Campbell, Ed. D. is the interim president for Pierce College Puyallup. Campbell previously held the position of vice president for learning and student success at Pierce College Puyallup.

Before beginning his positions at Pierce College, Campbell served as director of student services at Temple University’s college of science and technology, assistant director of Anne Arundel Community College’s academic support center and director of student services at the Art Institute of Seattle. He also worked as an academic counselor at the University of Washington.

Campbell earned a B.A. from the University of Delaware in political science, an M.E. from the University of Washington in educational leadership and policy studies, and an Ed. D. from Temple University in educational leadership and policy studies.

Rolita Flores Ezeonu, Ed. D.

Rolita Flores Ezeonu, Ed. D., currently services as vice president of instruction at Green River College in Auburn, Washington.

Ezeonu previously held the positions of interim vice president of instruction at Highline College, dean of instruction for transfer and pre-college education at Highline College, and as a tenured communication studies instructor at Highline College.

She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in communications from Washington State University and an Ed. D. in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education community colleges from Seattle University.

Alfred McQuarters, Ed. D.

Alfred McQuarters, Ed. D., is the vice president of instruction at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. He previously served as division dean of math, sciences, health, physical education and career technical education at Portland Community College and as chair of the biological sciences department at Malcom X College and School of Health Sciences in Chicago, Illinois where he was previously a tenured faculty member.

McQuarters earned his B.S. in life sciences and molecular and cellular biology from Pennsylvania State University. He also holds an MBA from Central Michigan University, an M.S. in molecular and cellular biology from Howard and an Ed. D. in community college leadership from Oregon State University.

Maria del Rosario “Chio” Flores, Ph. D.

Maria del Rosario “Chio” Flores, Ph. D., is the vice president of student services and enrollment management at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington. Flores was previously assistant dean of students, director of the cougar money management program, director of financial aid, assistant director of scholarship services, assistant director of admissions and client services coordinator at Washington State University.

Flores holds a B.A. in business and an MBA from Eastern Washington University, as well as a Ph. D. in philosophy in higher education and administration from Washington State University.

Marshall T. Fulbright III, Ed. D.

Marshall T. Fullbright III, Ed. D., is the vice president of academic affairs at Grossmont College in El Cajon, California. Fulbright previously served as the dean of instruction at Riverside Community College District – Norco College in Norco, California. He was also previously dean of academic services at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California and an instructor/professor of music at Long beach City College in Long Beach, California.

Fulbright earned a B.A. in music education and conducting from Chapman University, a Master’s degree in orchestral conducting from the University of California – Santa Barbara and an Ed. D. in higher education leadership from Azusa Pacific University.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10: Matthew Campbell, Ed. D.

Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14: Rolita Flores Ezeonu, Ed. D.

Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17: Alfred McQuarters, Ed. D.

Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21: Maria del Rosario “Chio” Flores, Ph.D.

Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23: Marshall T. Fulbright III, Ed. D.

Please visit our President Search webpage for more information.