Pierce Transit announcement.

On February 13, 2023, the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to have Pierce Transit join the ORCA LIFT reduced fare program.

Effective April 1, 2023, Pierce Transit will accept ORCA LIFT adult reduced-fare payment on both bus and Runner services. Click here to see if you qualify for ORCA LIFT. If you do qualify, you may apply for or sign up for ORCA LIFT today.