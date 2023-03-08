International Women’s Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

March 8 is International Women’s Day and West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) is incredibly proud of our personnel. Did you know…?

Of the 229 total full-time employees, 34 are female and 10 of them serve in leadership roles.

Of the 160 firefighters who run 9-1-1 calls daily, 14 are female, and the first was hired in 1996.

In 2017, the first female was promoted to Assistant Chief and she has since been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief.

50% of the Executive Staff is female.

WPFR is so proud of the work all employees do. To see more of these fantastic females who serve our community each and every day, visit WPFR’s social media stories on Facebook and Instagram.