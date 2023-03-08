DuPont Police names Moore Deputy Chief – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

Bryan Moore

Chief Doug Newman has selected Bryan Moore to serve as DuPont Police Department’s second in command. Mayor Ron Frederick and City Administrator Andy Takata have subsequently confirmed Newman’s selection.

After several interview panels, Moore was selected out of a competitive pool of candidates. The applicants consisted of senior police leaders from across the nation. “We were fortunate to have exceptional applicants for our Deputy Chief position,” said Newman. “While all of the candidates were very impressive, the feedback from the panelists was unanimous. Bryan’s record of accomplishments, experience, education and references from his colleagues all confirmed the panelists’ opinion. Bryan’s diverse background and commitment to service makes him a perfect fit for our department and community. I have no doubt he will lead DPD to the next level of excellence.”

Deputy Chief Moore is a 24-year law enforcement veteran. He comes to DuPont after spending the majority of his career with the Newport Beach (CA) Police Department, where he retired last month as a Lieutenant, and the Executive Officer to the Chief of Police. Moore began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). His past assignments include working as an Area Commander, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, SWAT Team Leader, Detective and Patrol Officer. He has worked in various specialized units such as Vice and Intelligence, Crimes Against Persons, Economic Crimes and Peer Support Team Coordinator. His commendations include graduating number one from the Los Angeles Police Department Academy and being awarded Supervisor of the Year from the Newport Beach Police Department.

Deputy Chief Moore holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from California State University, Long Beach. He is also a graduate of the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, the California POST Management Program, and Orange County’s Leadership Tomorrow program.

Moore replaces Ted DeHart, who was the first Deputy Chief in the department’s history. DeHart has since retired, but is still involved in supporting the department in various capacities. Deputy Chief Moore will officially begin his duties with the DuPont Police Department on March 16, 2023.