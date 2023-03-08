Congratulations to Curtis Vikings 4A State Basketball Champs – The Suburban Times

Congratulations to Curtis Vikings 4A State Basketball Champs March 8, 2023 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. Congratulations to University Place’s own Curtis Vikings on their second straight 4A State basketball title! We are so proud of you! Go Viks! Congratulations to University Place’s own Curtis Vikings on their second straight 4A State basketball title! We are so proud of you! Go Viks! pic.twitter.com/yYOd6dhax4— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) March 8, 2023
Leave a Reply