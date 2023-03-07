 Students with disabilities invited to applyfor Youth Leadership Forum – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Students with disabilities invited to apply
for Youth Leadership Forum

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement.

High school students with disabilities can apply to the 21st annual Youth Leadership Forum to learn leadership, citizenship and personal skills.

About 30 students will attend this free overnight camp, which will be at the Dumas Bay Center in Federal Way from July 30 to Aug. 4.

The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) is accepting applications through May 31. There is no cost to parents for their student to attend.

The Youth Leadership Forum (YLF) is designed for students with disabilities who want to be or are leaders in their schools and communities.

“YLF develops character, independence and creativity. It’s an amazing program,” says Candace Dickson, YLF chair.

 Eligible youth are:

  • High school juniors and seniors ages 16 to 21 who have a disability. and
  • Students up to age 21 who are receiving transition services.

The Youth Leadership Forum is a project of the GCDE with funding from the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

To apply

            or

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *