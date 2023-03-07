Northwest gardeners find inspiration, education and fun at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Whether you’re an expert gardener, a budding plant lover or just enjoy smelling the roses, the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival is an experience you can really dig your shovel into. The festival will be held both outdoors and inside, gracing Point Defiance Park’s gardens and Pagoda on June 3-4, 2023.

Visitors to the event will enjoy a showcase of gardening in the Pacific Northwest with hands-on programming, garden tours, food trucks, shopping, lectures, live music, a beer and wine tasting garden and more.

All proceeds benefit the W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory Foundation and Metro Parks gardening programs.

Lectures, Demonstrations and Classes

Lectures and demonstrations will be held at the Rose Garden Stage and inside the Pagoda. Wristband required.

Vendor Village

The beautiful annuals, perennials, herbs and hanging baskets that are usually grown exclusively for use in Tacoma’s parks will be available for purchase! These plants are grown by Metro Parks Tacoma’s horticulture experts in partnership with students from the Science and Math Institute (SAMi) and support from W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory volunteers. Also at the Vendor Village festival-goers can get expert advice from horticulture professionals, find a gift for themselves or a friend at the merchandise booths, or pick up a snack at one of the many food trucks.

Beer and Wine Tasting Garden

Sample regional wines and craft beers. Representatives from local vineyards and breweries will be on hand to explain how different elements of the growing process affect each offering.

Tasting packages come with tokens and a custom tasting glass. Wristband required.

Farmers Market

Shop in the Farmer’s Market for fresh fruits, vegetables and other edible delights.

Guided Garden Tours

Guided tours of the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, Rhododendron Garden and Northwest Native Garden will highlight their unique features, plants and history. Get inspiration for your own garden, learn planting techniques and get plant-care tips from expert horticulturists. Wristband required.

Live music

Enjoying live music during happy hour in the Rose Garden.

Display Gardens

View newly planted flower beds designed by local nurseries and landscapers to get a plethora of fun, creative, innovative ideas for your home garden. Wristband required.

Get Involved

It’s not too late to get involved as a sponsor or vendor.

Sponsors are invited to support the event and bring their brand to this unique audience. Contact dianeb@tacomaparks.com for sponsor information.

Vendor opportunities are open to food trucks, arts & crafts, gardening retailers, and more. Learn more about becoming a sponsor or vendor.

Festival Details:

When:

Saturday, June 3: 11 am-4 p.m., Happy hour 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma WA 98407

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the event. Ticket holders will receive a wristband on the day of the event to gain entry into exclusive Festival experiences. Tickets will go on sale soon!

Price: TBA