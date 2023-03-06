Military Affairs Forum will highlight work of Defense State Liaison Office – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in partnership with South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, will hold its next Military Affairs Forum breakfast meeting at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1425 East 27th Street, Tacoma on March 21, 2023, from 8:00am to 9:30am. Join the discussion with our featured guest speaker, Tammie Perreault, a Northwest Region Liaison with the Defense State Liaison Office.

The Defense State Liaison Office provides state policymakers with expertise on issues affecting military families and their quality of life. This initiative is part of the Defense Department’s efforts to identify and address the most pressing needs of service members and military families. Tammie Perreault will also discuss some of the key issues the office addresses with state legislators.

Military Affairs Forum is a breakfast meeting created to enhance communication and opportunities between the civilian community and defense installations.

Event is open to the public. Breakfast will be served. Registration required. $25.00 Chamber members pre-paid / $30.00 member walk-ins / $35.00 non-members pre-paid / $40 non-member walk-ins.

Register at bit.ly/MAFmarch2023

