CPSD Promising Future: Sam Rasmussen – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures featured student this week is Idlewild Elementary School fifth grader Sam Rasmussen.

Every year, Idlewild students work on a year-long project that culminates in a presentation at their exhibition. This year, Sam and his partner were assigned the topic of innovation, infrastructure and industry. “We built a draw bridge that can be transported to different areas in need that don’t have access to bridges,” he said. “The wooden model is in the library, and it’s my favorite project we’ve done.”

Sam’s passion is history and he’s excited to go to middle school next year where he will get to explore history topics in greater depth. “I got interested in the Cold War, the world wars and other challenging times for nations and economies,” he said. “I’m currently reading a book series with every battle of the world wars.”

When Sam puts his history books down for the day, he can’t wait to hang out with his friend Fraser to chat about all things “Star Wars” and politics. “History is my favorite academic subject, but ‘Star Wars’ overpowers it as an interest by far,” he said.

Though he is only in fifth grade, Sam has applied the same level of detailed care he takes in his studies to his future plans. “First, I want to attend Running Start at Pierce College before going to Clover Park Technical College where my dad plans on instructing flight,” he said.

“Since you sadly can’t get a Ph.D. in ‘Star Wars’ fan theories, I want to get a bachelor’s degree in history after the four years of flight school, while also playing Triple-A or college baseball. Then, I will hopefully work with planes in some way either commercially or for the military.”