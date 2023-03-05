Professional World Premiere – Building Madness – The Suburban Times

(Left to Right) Helen Harvester, Matt Shimkus*, Emma Baker, James William Clark, Nathan Rice, and Angela DiMarco. Photo by Shanna Paxton Photography.

The professional world premiere of Building Madness by Kate Danley runs March 17 – April 1 at the State Theater in downtown Olympia, WA. Directed by Scott Nolte, with scenic design by Jeannie Beirne, costume design by Melanie Ransom, wig and hair design by Mattthew Michael, lighting design by Savannah Van Leuvan, sound design by Karl Welty, and properties design by Gerald B. Browning.

If you missed Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Production Review, you can make up for it via the next production at Harlequin Productions in Olympia.

This brand new comedy is starring Emma Baker as Trixie Fuller, Nathan Rice as Max Marshall, Matt Shimkus* as Paul Fielding, Helen Harvester as Gwen Gladwell, Angela DiMarco as Ruby Deleoni and James William Clark as Vito Deleoni.

Max and Paul are just trying to keep their architecture company afloat, but they accidentally hired the mob to build a police retirement home. They may never get the project done in this screwball comedy, but they are most definitely building madness. If you love those great old comedies from Hollywood’s Golden Era of the 1930s, you will love this!

Order your tickets here: harlequinproductions.org/show/building-madness/

* Member of the Actor’s Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.