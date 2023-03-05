 JBLM will conduct mortar and demolitions training March 7-9 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM will conduct mortar and demolitions training March 7-9

· Leave a Comment ·

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime mortar and demolitions training from March 7 at 12 a.m. to March 9 at 11:59 p.m. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *