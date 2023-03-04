Testing, restoration, rail grinding and final touches continue through March – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems, and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.

The construction and work schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department will remain open during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd Street, N. I Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District. More details specific to neighborhoods are provided below.

When

March 3 update: Work will occur throughout both the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Rail grinding will occur along the corridor within the next few weeks. This work will take place during the day (off-peak hours) and night for about 1-3 hours at a time. Expect temporary traffic control changes and grinding noise during the work. Crews will be working at the intersection of: MLK Jr. Way and 18th. MLK Jr. Way from 16th to 15th. MLK Jr. Way from 13th to 12th. MLK Jr. Way and 5th. MLK Jr. Way and Division Avenue. N. 1st and Tacoma Avenue (may require lane closures and nighttime work). N. 1st westbound between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima. Stadium Way and Division Avenue (will require a southbound closure of Stadium Way and nighttime work. This work will start as early as March 2).

Light rail train and track testing along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project continues. March to April, the contractor will continue to perform various system and vehicle testing.

Daytime and nighttime track and light rail vehicle testing, electrical testing, traffic signal modifications, decorative sidewalk cutting, channeling revisions, completion of final touches in stations, and overhead wiring work completion for the future light rail system will happen in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way).

This construction will involve work at night and on weekends. The contractor has obtained a nighttime/weekend noise variance, a permit that allows them to make more noise than is typically allowed. They will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Work will occur at night during the week and start as early as 7 a.m. on the weekends. The noise variance will be in place until the end of March.

The T Line terminus will be at the Commerce Street Station and the train will temporarily turn back at 7th and Commerce until we start testing in 2023. Please make sure to stay within the parking lanes so as to not impede T Line vehicle access.

Due to the winter weather, final road and parking lane striping in various areas will occur later in the year. Crews will schedule striping when the weather allows (as early as March 20).

Dome District:

No civil work planned related to the project.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Crews will need to return to Commerce Street between South 7th and South 9th streets to clean out a utility as early as Monday night, March 6. In order to do this, they will work after T Line (Tacoma Link) service hours and use a vacuum truck to take out the material in the utility. This will take 1-3 nights depending on how quickly it can get cleaned out. Work will start after 10 p.m. and end by 4 a.m. Expect loud noises coming from the vacuum truck with other supporting construction equipment.

Northbound N. 1st St./N. E St./Stadium Way (Stadium Curve) from Tacoma Avenue to Division Avenue has reopened. A specialized contractor will come back at a future date to inspect the grinded rail.

See entire project area information for nighttime and weekend work.

Future street closures: The driveway located on the Stadium Way curve where North E St. and North 1st St meet will need to be closed for short duration to work on an electrical pole. The contractor will do this during off-peak hours to minimize inconvenience. This work could happen as early as March 8.



Stadium District (N. E St., N. 1st St., Division Ave.):

Eastbound North 1st Street from Tacoma to Broadway will be fully closed as early as March 6 through March 8 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Paving date can shift to later in the week due to weather and concrete schedule.

Tacoma Ave and North 1st Street will have a corner closure for the removal of a diesel storage tank with through March 8. Parking will need to be removed for this work. Paving date can shift to later in the week due to weather and concrete schedule.

Northbound I Street at the east side of North 2nd Street is closed for roadway restoration through March 13 and will shift to close on the west side of North 2nd Street as early as March 13 through March 24. This work is dependent on final corrections on Division Avenue from MLK to Yakima Avenue.

Future street closures: The Yakima intersection at North 2nd Street will fully close for roadway restoration as early as March 27. Parking will be limited near the work area. This work will start right after the I Street closure is complete.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: