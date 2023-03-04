Lakewood Youth Council member recognized – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood Youth Council member Brandon Elliott received a surprise Tuesday morning. And Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen and Deputy Mayor Mary Moss were there to celebrate.

The city nominated Elliott for two scholarships. He received both.

Elliott’s mother joined him to hear the news. So did Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner. Elliott serves on the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council.

Elliott received a $2,500 scholarship from the Association of Washington Cities. The scholarship focuses on civic-minded student leaders from Washington’s cities and towns.

Only 10 students received the scholarships. Elliott was also invited to attend the AWC annual conference in Spokane this summer.

The other scholarship he received came from the University of Washington. He is one of a small group of Washington student leaders to receive the UW Presidential Scholar award. Elliott will receive $10,000 a year for up to four years. He will also have an opportunity to take part in leadership opportunities while at school.

A third piece of exciting news? Elliott learned UW accepted his application!

Congratulations Brandon!