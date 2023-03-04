Friday Forums 2023 More Than the Tailpipe: Climate Resilience & Mobility – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – As extreme weather events become more common in the South Sound, we’re faced with a serious question: How do we build a climate resilient Tacoma? Join us for a panel exploring the intersections of community, mobility, and climate.

This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on March 24th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Chrissy Cooley (Puget Sound Clean Air Agency), Evlondo Cooper (Sustainable Tacoma Commission), and iLeana Areiza (Tacoma Climate Leadership Cohort). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the forum. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is a space to discuss transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to recognize real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to learn about new ideas in the transportation world. The 2023 forums invite Tacomans to imagine what the future of Tacoma could be, as we dive into the rising community concerns of housing, traffic violence, and climate resilience.

Thank you to our partners Metro Parks Tacoma and Pierce Transit for supporting the 2023 Friday Forum series by making a hybrid format possible. This series is sponsored by Parametrix.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.