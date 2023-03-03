The Book Doctors Are Back – The Suburban Times

Monday, March 6 – 11:00 am Pacific Time- yes, it’s Zoom! From Dorothy Wilhelm

JUST WHAT THE DOCTORS ORDERED:Author Robbie Samuels was the first in

American Letters to urge readers to think of themselves as Croissants

(Be a Croissant, not a Bagel). Now he instructs us how to vanquish the greatest epidemic

facing readers – No, I’m not talking about Covid, it’s Zoom. Everyone hates it. No-one knows what to do with it.

You know how everyone says, “OH, Gawd, not another Zoom meeting!” Well, Robbie Samuels (yes, he’s the one you’ve heard on NPR) shows how to create virtual meetings everyone will look forward to. Break Out of Boredom: Low-Tech Solutions for Highly Engaging Zoom Events will help readers design transformative, inclusive, and engaging online experiences. New ideas for transforming dull practices, he says. We’re here to cheer the launch of this extraordinarily useful book and answer your question of what special skill you might want to write about.

Also – Ron Holcomb brings us Constant Chaos!!

Ron’s book really belongs to this group. We’ve followed him from the very beginning as he was collecting ideas and putting it all together. Now the book has been out nearly a year and has been very successful.

Hear the details and what will happen next. * How do you bring a story idea back from the dead? Sometimes an idea is simply too good to abandon. The story of The Rusty Zipper will surprise you. It has certainly astonished me.

