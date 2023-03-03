Coffee Chat and Change the World is back – The Suburban Times

So many of you wrote and called to ask when we’d be coming back with Coffee, Chat, so here we are!!

Coffee Chat is a variety show which introduces you to wonderful people, doing wonderful things – all over the world, and in the back yard. Hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm

March 6, 2023 at 9:00 am PST bringing you a world full of joy!

SPECIAL GUESTS:

We Celebrate National Women’s month as Diedri Webb delves into her Unknown Black Heroes Series to tell the story of Mary Elizabeth Bowser and her amazing secret life.

COACH JIM JORDAN shares life lessons he learned from a boy named Jason.

TIM HAM updates the heart wrenching story of his struggle to bring an Afghan artist and his family out of war torn Afghanistan to safety.

How to Stay On Top When The World turns Upside down – strategies for dealing with life changing events – Marjorie Turner Hollman – and Dorothy Wilhelm

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.

When: Mar 6, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAud-usqz4uG9eW6YaL2iry0zO8rayZROEA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.