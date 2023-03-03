Coffee Chat and Change the World is back – The Suburban Times

So many of you wrote and called to ask when we’d be coming back with Coffee, Chat, so here we are!!
Coffee Chat is a variety show which introduces you to wonderful people, doing wonderful things – all over the world, and in the back yard. Hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm
March 6, 2023 at 9:00 am PST bringing you a world full of joy!
SPECIAL GUESTS:
- We Celebrate National Women’s month as Diedri Webb delves into her Unknown Black Heroes Series to tell the story of Mary Elizabeth Bowser and her amazing secret life.
- COACH JIM JORDAN shares life lessons he learned from a boy named Jason.
- TIM HAM updates the heart wrenching story of his struggle to bring an Afghan artist and his family out of war torn Afghanistan to safety.
- How to Stay On Top When The World turns Upside down – strategies for dealing with life changing events – Marjorie Turner Hollman – and Dorothy Wilhelm
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Mar 6, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAud-usqz4uG9eW6YaL2iry0zO8rayZROEA
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
