Applicants Sought for Bicycle Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma is seeking one new member for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group (BPTAG).

This group focuses on making it safer and easier to use active transportation in Tacoma, which includes walking, using an assistive mobility device, bicycling, skating, and riding a skateboard or scooter. The open position is an adult seat, so applicants must be 18 years or older. BPTAG members must live in Tacoma. Terms are three years for adults and are renewable.

Members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group play an essential role in:

Prioritizing new bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout Tacoma.

Providing feedback on the design of active transportation projects.

Developing new policies to improve active transportation safety and access.

Giving input on active transportation programs and events.

Bringing community concerns to the attention of City staff and leaders.

Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30-7:30 PM. BPTAG meetings are hybrid, so members can choose to attend virtually or in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St.).

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, representatives from City Council District 5, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

To apply, fill out the application form at this link. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM. on Monday, March 20, 2023. Contact the Active Transportation Coordinator, Liz Kaster, at lkaster@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 363-1135 if there are any questions about the application process, this information is needed in an alternate format, or accommodation is needed in the application process.

For more information about BPTAG, including recent accomplishments, visit cityoftacoma.org/bptag.