Fort Nisqually Living History Museum recruiting for Events, Volunteer Coordinator – The Suburban Times

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum recruiting for Events, Volunteer Coordinator

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

The Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is now recruiting for the Events and Volunteer Coordinator position. The position is now open for applications, and will close on March 13th.

Under the direction of the Museum Supervisor, the Events and Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for developing, planning, marketing and delivering Fort Nisqually Living History Museum’s special events, and for recruiting, training and managing museum volunteers.

This is a full-time, benefited, non-represented position with a starting salary of $25.68 per hour.

Click here for details.

