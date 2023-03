Every state gets 2 statues @uscapitol. Soon, 1 will honor Billy Frank Jr., who committed his life to protecting ancestorial lands, his @TribeNisqually people’s way of life, & salmon. https://t.co/ouTwlCRnna



Today, we proclaimed March 9 Billy Frank Jr Day https://t.co/avCrmtLn5d pic.twitter.com/pYIuVDyJnc