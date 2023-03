Submitted by Aaron Arkin.

Spring doesn’t come all at once.

She dips a toe into winter,

Checks out current conditions:

Temperature, prevailing winds,

The progress of budding Azaleas.

She considers secondary sources:

Perhaps the Weather Channel,

Definitely the Farmers’ Almanac,

Maybe a Ground Hog or two.

Don’t blame her for being cautious

Or request deliberations stop,

Timing is all important

In deciding when to open shop.