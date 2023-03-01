Job Opening at Lakeview Light & Power – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca.

Lakeview Light & Power is looking to hire an Electric Meter Technician. This is a union position starting at $53.03/hr. Job hours are regular business hours: Monday – Thursday 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

This position performs a wide range of work, including construction, maintenance, and operation of our single and poly-phase electric meters and associated equipment. The essential functions of an Electric Meter Technician will include but are not limited to: Safely installing, maintaining, testing, and repairing all types of revenue metering equipment; testing and calibrating self-contained and transformer-rated meters, up to and including 480-volt services; performing firmware/software updates in AMI Comms, Meters, Routers, and Collectors; use and knowledge of personal computers for programming electronic meters, electronic power analyzers, maintaining records, and accessing utility customer information system; maintaining the inventory of associated parts and materials. Must have ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships and communications with our members and other employees. Work is split between indoor and outdoor activities and in all weather conditions.

To view the complete job posting, go to https://www.nwppa.org/job/lakeview-light-power-lakewood-wa-19-electric-meter-technician/.

How to apply: download a printable copy of the Lakeview Light & Power employment application at https://lakeviewlight.com/wp-content/uploads/employment-application-1.pdf.

Completed applications, resumes and other supporting documentation can either be sent via email to llp@lakeviewlight.com or delivered directly to the LLP offices at 11509 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.