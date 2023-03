Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: HIT the Trail 5K Fun Run/Walk

Where: Tacoma Community College

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Register: Online

Cost: $30 pre-registration

$35 Day-of registration

$20 Current TCC student registration

Register for TCC’s annual on-campus fun run/walk! Proceeds support business scholarships. Learn more and register here.