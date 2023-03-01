Auditions for Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Musical: Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

Announcing auditions for Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Advanced Summer Musical: Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

March 4th, 1:00pm-4:00pm, for Grades 7-12 (Students must either be in (or have completed by June) at least the 7th Grade. Those who have completed the 12th Grade are welcome).

For the role of Toby, we will consider 5th and 6th Grade students (must either be in (or have completed by June) at least the 5th Grade.

Those cast will participate in a 3-week, advanced, intensive camp.

Dates & times: July 24th-28th / July 31st-Aug. 4th / Aug. 7th-11th- M-F, 10am-4pm.

Performances: August 11th, 12th, 18th & 19th at 7pm, August 12th, 13th, & 19th at 2pm.

Those wishing to audition MUST schedule a 10-minute audition slot by signing up through Casting Manager at www.castingmanager.com/audition/info/ezUdVL91K74NteI

If a student isn’t available March 4th, video auditions may be submitted to Debbie Armstrong at darmstrong@lakewoodplayhouse.org

Tuition: $525 (Pay-what-you-can Tuition Available)

Callbacks by invitation only: March 11th, 1pm-5pm

LIT’s website: www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org