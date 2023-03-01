“A Night at the Sands” tribute to Sinatra with Joey Jewell, Jim Kerl’s Orchestra & Special Guests – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

The Fabulous Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 will host “A Night at the Sands” a Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra on Saturday, March 11th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The renowned Joey Jewell and the Extraordinaire Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra will be performing the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra. Chris Anderson will perform a tribute to Michael Buble, with special guest Sue Nixon.

Tickets are $25 per person and include one complimentary drink – Cocktail or Beer. Please drop by the lodge or call 253-588-2388 for tickets. There will be a Special Event Menu with food and beverages for purchase.

Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388 is located at 6313 75th St. W., Lakewood, WA 98499