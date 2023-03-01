10th Annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Tacoma Dome April 15 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by NINE9LINE.
The Veterans Resource Fair is an annual “Labor of Love” event, hosted by NineLine Veteran Services, supporting over 35,000 military Veterans and their families. The 10th Annual edition will take place at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on April 15 (9 am-3 pm).
The Veterans Resource Fair was conceived by veterans who realized the veteran community desperately needed a safe space to connect with other veterans, and receive information and connection to services available specifically to the veteran community.
The Veteran Resource Fair is a community partnership between various veteran owned agencies, nonprofits, federal, state, and local county agencies whose aim is to provide an annual and reliable space where Pierce, King, Kitsap and Thurston County Veterans and their families can obtain direct connections and information to many different types of veteran specific programs and resources, to include:
- Veteran Administration (VA) Benefits
- Community Services
- Services for Unhoused Veterans / At Risk
- Medical Screenings and Dental Resources
- Community Reintegration Services
- Employment / Apprenticeship / Training and Vocational Opportunities
- Educational Benefits
- Female and Non-binary Veteran Resources
- Financial Education / Assistance
- Housing / Home Ownership Resources
- Disability Claims / Benefits
- Legal Services
This is a FREE event for ALL veterans, active duty and their families.
