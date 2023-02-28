We want to hear from you: Improving safety, mobility on SR 512 in Pierce County

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – If you travel on or near State Route 512 in Pierce County, the Washington State Department of Transportation wants to hear from you. People who drive, walk, bike or roll have an opportunity to share their insights. WSDOT wants your feedback for a study that will recommend near-, mid- and long-term corridor improvements.

In-depth information is available via online open house. The open house begins today, Feb. 27, and runs through Tuesday, March 14.

About the study

SR 512 runs east to west from SR 167 to I-5, connecting Puyallup and Lakewood. It moves goods and people across Pierce County. All users of the highway can experience congestion and delays.

The study will identify potential roadway improvements. The effort will focus on safety, access and improved travel times. Recommendations will be used to pursue future potential funding for highway improvements.

SR 512 Corridor Study online open house information

When: Monday, Feb. 27 to Tuesday, March 14

Where: https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-512-corridor-study/

Details: Participants can share issues, concerns and priorities that will assist with the development of the study and recommend strategies.

The online open house is available in English, Korean and Spanish.

Access for participation

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System:

South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian Ave. E., South Hill

Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Summit Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Additional Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.