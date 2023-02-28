March Red Letter Days

By Dr. Patt Schwab with Dorothy Wilhelm.

From Dorothy: It’s getting cold again and the ten day forecast even insists that snow is on the way – again. This might be a good time to stay indoors and we’re so lucky to have literally dozens of museums in our immediate area. I counted 36. No kidding. Let’s look at just a few of the Museums in Pierce and Thurston County. I’ll meet you there.

Washington State History Museum is wonderful, and you can easily spend the day there.The current exhibit is: SKATE-Rinks, Derbies ad Discos in WA State History. Through August 30. https://www.washingtonhistory.org/

LeMay – America’s Car Museum – Now the collection is in its 75th year and displays close to 400 cars. You can visit the exhibits or take a Private Tour. Reservations are required for this docent-led tour that walks your group through the family’s vehicle garages, an old fashion soda shop, a general store and Nancy LeMay’s doll collection. Mrs. LeMay jokingly refers to her home as “a five-bedroom house with a 300-car garage!” I interviewed Nancy LeMay for My Hometown, and she told me that she built the doll collection, because she hated Harold’s autos. “So, every time he bought a car,” she said, ” I bought a doll.” Now dolls and cars are here together.

Americascarmuseum.org

Meeker Mansion in Puyallup – built in 1890 by Ezra and Eliza Jane Meeker, has been restored and preserved for guests of all ages to enjoy. Tours of this Italianate style Victorian home feature original fireplace tiles and mantles, ornate ceiling paintings and friezes, beautiful stained-glass windows, and functioning speaking tubes with nickel plated mouthpieces. We once did a show there where an important character from history met visitors in each room. You’d like to see it. I know I have the video around here somewhere.

WWW.MEEKERMANSION.ORG

The Lewis Army Museum. There are actually 3 museums at JBLM but the Military Museum is a neighbor of mine here in DuPont, and clearly visible from I-5 It is housed in the historic former Red Shield Inn, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and can be seen prominently from Interstate 5. It is the only certified U.S. Army Museum on the West Coast. It also has a ghost, much written about, and. supposedly exorcised – but there are those lights at night https://lewisarmymuseum.com/

Now, let’s see what interesting days our Calendar Girl Patt Schwab has found for us:

Researchers tell us that those born in March have the Birth Benefits of being more optimistic and more likely to become CEOs than those born in other months.

March is Women’s History Month — Anually declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

March is also Mirth Month — So named by humorist Allen Klein, proud to be the world’s only Jollytologist, who has written over 30 books, many dealing with using humor during tough times. He’s been on Dorothy’s podcast multiple times and hopefully we’ll see more of him.

As for you readers, this is a month to find reasons to laugh and enjoy yourself. Identify what makes you laugh – like my white catCasper, below, who is showing everyone how big the mouse that got away was.

March 1 – Be Positive Day Do something positive today. Clean your yard, help a friend, get an ice cream.

Thought to Ponder Day: Without humor, nothing would be funny.

National Pig Day – Fact: Depending on the list you see; the Pig is the fourth or fifth smartest animal in the world. Smarter than your dog and capable of playing video games better than chimps. Pig’s cognitive abilities are even ahead of a three-year old human. For those who question, who is ahead of them, pigs are outsmarted by elephants, dolphins, whales, and, depending on the task, chimpanzees.

Caregiver Appreciation Day –NOTE: Several months honor a Caregiver’s Day — as well they should! With over 10 million Americans being supported by caregivers, we need to show our gratitude as often as possible. With the awareness that sooner or later, most of us are going tohave a caregiver, be one, or know one. Here are some tips:

Give the Caregiver a break by supporting them by performing some of their tasks. Keep your own spirits up to make it easy for all involved to interact with you. Provide short-term Respite Care for the primary caregiver. I know a woman who takes an old college friend, now needing continual care, on long car rides, or even to her own home for several days, to give her friend’s husband some free time. Bring in homemade meal, or a hot meal from your local grocery store, for both caregivers and patient. Be there to listen. Sometimes that’s what’s most needed by patients and caregivers.

March 6 – Oreo Cookie Day – After one of my presentations about Humor as a Leadership Skill, a couple came up to tell me about their daughter, Angie. She was 5 years old and the only girl on either side of two very large families. She was totally spoiled by all the relatives, even her older brother.

It was obvious that Mom was pregnant, and the couple was worried how Angie was going to adjust to being a middle child and no longer the baby. The night before, they had asked her if she’d thought

about it. Angie responded by saying she had thought about it, and decided she was an “Oreo.”

“ Huh?” said her folks. “Honey, what are you talking about?”

Her response: “An Oreo Cookie.”

“Honey, you’re going to have to explain that a bit.”

She looked up at them and said, “You don’t get that the Good Stuff is in the Middle?”

I’ve used that line over and over referring to middle class, middle managers, sharing Little Angie’s wisdom with anyone in the middle who needs a pick me up!

March 7 – Procrastination Week begins – NOTE: You can put this one off, if you want to.

March 10 – Find a Pay Phone Booth Day. They looked kinda like this:

March 14 – National Pi Day – Because Pi is 3.14

March 18 – Ernest Gallo, American winemaker, was born on this day in 1909.

He left us, Cabernet in hand, on March 6, 2007, shortly before his 98th birthday.

March 19 – Let’s Laugh Day – Remember:“Humor is the Tangible Evidence of Hope.”

March 20 – National Blowing Bubbles Week begins. Remember: You’re never too old to blow bubbles!

March 23 – Near Miss Day — In 1989 a huge asteroid missed the earth by a mere 500,000 miles. Good day to reflect on your near misses.

March 27 – Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day –

These are powerful songs like:

All My Ex’s Live in Texas

They May Put Me In Prison, But They Can’t Stop My Face From Breaking Out

If My Nose Were Full of Nickels, I’d Blow It All On You

When You Leave, Walk Out Backwards, So I’ll Think You’re Walking In

I’ve Got Tears In My Ears From Lying On My Back In My Bed While I Cried Over You

(The above are, or, at least were, songs for real.)

March 28 – Children’s Picture Book Day

Looking at one can be fun, but what about writing a book with your child, or holding a creative book party including kids in the neighborhood?

March 31- National “She’s Funny That Way” Day –Celebrate the funny women in your life today. Treat them to something lavish.

Since Dr. Patt Schwab issued her first Obscure Holiday eBooks two years ago, she’s developed a talent for finding weird, wild, and surprisingly informative days to celebrate.

You can find Patt Schwab’s Obscure Holiday eBooks on Amazon. Just look for her name. You can hear Patt Schwab and Dorothy Wilhelm on the Swimming Upstream Radio Show.

A new edition of the podcast on the first Monday of every month. The link to her books is below and she’ll be back next month with more great Red Letter Days to celebrate. https://smile.amazon.com/s?k=Patt+Schwab&crid=2PLSY8WAEVPGZ&sprefix=patt+schwab%2Caps%2C138&ref=nb_sb_noss_1