Curran Apple Orchard 2023 Winter Events

City of University Place announcement.

Learn a new skill and help take care of a unique apple orchard park in University Place at FREE pruning parties sponsored by CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts)! Volunteers are needed to help prune and haul branches to dumpsters…no experience needed!

Pruning Parties are scheduled for the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

March 4 and 18

Other dates are possible – contact Curranappleorchard@gmail.com for more info.

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide guidance. Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Some tools are available to borrow at the barn.

Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpsters. Great for community service hours! (Students – please bring parent permission forms which are available at www.curranappleorchard.com).

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. on the second floor of University Place City Hall, 3609 Market Place W. Free parking is available underneath the library.

For more information and to confirm meeting locations, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com.

Everyone is welcome to attend!