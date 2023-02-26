Speed reduction and lane shifts on southbound I-5 in Fife begin Feb. 28

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

A lower speed limit and shifted lanes on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife will help protect highway construction crews on the State Route 167 Completion project and people driving through the work zone.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28 drivers will encounter a temporary 50 mph speed limit and lanes moved toward the right shoulder from approximately Porter Way to 54th Avenue East. A lower speed zone and lane shift on northbound I-5 took effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The lower speed limit and lane shift creates a safe work zone in the median as construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation build new I-5 bridges for Hylebos Creek.

The temporary speed limit is expected to last through summer 2023.

WSDOT will work with the Washington State Patrol to manage enforcement. Traffic fines are double in work zones.

Lane closure details

Implementing the new speed limit and shift lanes will require lane closures:

8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 – Lanes begin closing on southbound I-5 north of Porter Way to 54th Avenue East to place signage and set traffic barriers.

12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Four lanes of southbound I-5 north of Porter Way to 54th Avenue East close for roadway restriping. Drivers may also encounter rolling slowdowns.

4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – All lanes of I-5 reopen with the new 50 mph speed limit in effect.

This work is weather-dependent.

Reducing speeds in work zones have been shown to increase driver awareness by encouraging travelers to slow down, follow posted speed limit signs, and remain alert while traveling through a work zone.

Highway users traveling through the work zones can access real-time traffic information on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.