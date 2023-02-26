Overcoming Adversity film series presents final free movie for caregivers

Pierce County announcement.

Millions of Americans–including thousands in Pierce County–take care of a friend or family member with a serious health condition. While being a caregiver is a labor of love, it can also be very stressful. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting the final free movie at the Grand Cinema as part of our Overcoming Adversity film series for caregivers, caretakers and other interested seniors to enjoy an outing.

Last in our caregiving film series is the drama “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.” Experience the triumphant true story of renowned Elle magazine editor Jean-Dominique Bauby, a man whose love of life and soaring vision shaped his will to achieve a life without boundaries. Paralyzed after a stroke except for the use of his left eye, Bauby eloquently shared his story with the world by blinking the words he could no longer speak. Note that the dialogue in this Golden Globe award-winning film is in French with English subtitles.

The screening will take place on Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. The film will begin at 10 a.m. with doors opening at 9:40 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online. Registration is limited to two tickets per household.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. This program provides unpaid family caregivers with education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework, errands, respite, and so much more. For more information or to reserve your tickets, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or visit us online at www.PierceADRC.org.