Co-Create to Recreate March 2

Tacoma Nature Center announcement.

Join us at Tacoma Nature Center to find out what’s happening, meet the staff, and share your ideas! The event will include refreshments, ice breaker & brainstorming activities and an opportunity to give feedback and recommendations on programs, the center and events.

Be sure to download “Kahoot” on your mobile device before arriving and get ready for an interactive event!

  • Hear from the Tacoma Nature Center and help guide Metro Parks Tacoma in nature-based activities throughout the district
  • Learn about new programming and opportunities at Metro Parks Tacoma
  • Connect with people in your community and enjoy a meal/refreshments together.

No pre-registration necessary. For more information, contact Tacoma Nature Center.

