U.P. Leaders Attend State Conference

City of Lakewood announcement.

University Place Mayor Steve Worthington and Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa recently attended the Association of Washington Cities, City Action Days conference in Olympia, where they had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with U.P.’s local 28th District legislators Rep. Mari Leavitt, Rep. Dan Bronoske and Sen. T’wina Nobles. During the two-day event, they also engaged with city leaders from around the state and attended information sessions on topics such as housing, public safety, infrastructure and transportation.

“These kind of events are a good way to hear what other Washington cities are doing and the challenges they are facing,” Worthington said. “Both Mayor Pro Tem Figueroa and I came away with some new ideas as well as renewed assurance that many of the issues we face in University Place are not unique. In turn, I hope we were able to share with others some insights from our experiences. The goal is to help everyone improve what they are doing to serve their constituents.”