Historic Preservation Office Announces 2023 Heritage Project Grant

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office is announcing the 2023 Heritage Project Grant. Eligible applicants include non-profits and public and educational institutions. Applicants may apply for anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 for their project. This is a matching grant with a total of $40,000 in total funds to be granted.

A public grant information session will be held on March 9 from 4-5 PM on Zoom:

Link: https://www.zoom.us/j/81592633550

Dial: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 815 9263 3550

All potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend to learn more about the details for grant funding.

Funding can be used for exhibitions, workshops, events or educational activities, development and production of interpretive materials, professional services required to research a historical publication or register nomination, documentation of an artifact or historical site, a historic site assessment, conservation materials, and, in some limited cases, capacity building for organizations with heritage as their primary mission. Activities receiving heritage funding may be one-time events or a small number of events that are closely related, or may also be an ongoing program or neighborhood public history project.

The grant requires that applicants demonstrate matching funding for proposed projects, and cannot fund general operating expenses. To learn more about grant details and for a list of past recipients, please visit CityofTacoma.org/HeritageGrant.

Applications are due April 28, 2023. To find out more about the grant or to download an application, go to Cityoftacoma.org/HeritageGrant or email Susan Johnson, Historic Preservation Coordinator, at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or call at (253) 281-7445.