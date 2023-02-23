Rail Crossing Improvements at South 19th Street and 6th Avenue Scheduled in March

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department has scheduled pedestrian and rail infrastructure improvements at both the South 19th Street (Narrows Marina) and 6th Avenue (Titlow Beach) rail crossings. The first phase of this work will start in March 2023. This work will be completed by BNSF Railway and includes fencing, adding new or relocating railroad gates, and new signals for vehicles and pedestrians.

Construction on the South 19th Street rail crossing will start on Monday, March 6, and run through Thursday, March 9, 2023. Each night, this crossing will be completely closed in both directions from 8 PM to 7 AM. During the day, one lane will stay open between 7 AM to 8 PM, with flaggers on-site. The rail crossing is expected to reopen for all traffic at 7 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Construction on the 6th Avenue rail crossing will start on Monday, March 13, and run through Thursday, March 16, 2023. Each night, this crossing will be completely closed in both directions from 8 PM to 7 AM. During the day, one lane will stay open between 7 AM to 8 PM, with flaggers on-site. The rail crossing is expected to reopen for all traffic at 7 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Emergency vehicles will have the means to cross the tracks during the scheduled closures. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes.

The City is scheduled to start phase two of construction in July 2023. This work includes replacing pavement and roadway striping, upgrading curb ramps to meet ADA requirements, updating driveway entrances, and sidewalk installation. The duration of this work is expected to be approximately three months, pending weather delays.

More information can be found at cityoftacoma.org/railcrossings or contact Project Manager Veronicah Munyao at vmunyao@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5492.