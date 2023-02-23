 Public Safety Community Meetings Kicked Off Feb. 22 – The Suburban Times

Public Safety Community Meetings Kicked Off Feb. 22

City of University Place announcement.

A new series of community public safety meetings begin Feb. 22 with sessions at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (3609 Market Place W., Third Floor). Additional sessions will be held on March 22, April 13 and May 24, also at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo will answer your questions, provide updates on crime statistics in U.P. and share ways in which you and your neighbors can work together to enhance your personal safety as well as the safety of your community.

Public safety continues to be a top priority for the City Council, which is why multiple sessions have been scheduled to maximize opportunities for the public to attend. If you are unable to participate at these times, however, the Public Safety team invites you to reach out to them with questions or concerns at any time. Email them at UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com.

