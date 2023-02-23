Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Coordinated Care’s Community Giving Fund

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $50,000 from Coordinated Care’s Community Giving Fund to support the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks serving people who struggle with hunger in the BIPOC communities of Pierce and South King Counties.

MADF uses the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank to fulfill its vision to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food while also removing the judgment and stigma people feel when seeking food assistance. The food bank offers clients a broad choice in the food they receive to best fit their tastes, backgrounds, and dietary needs. All food is free and there is never a fee to access the food bank, MADF services, or receive delivery services.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO says, “this was an amazing donation that will help so many people. With every dollar donated for food, we can provide five meals to individuals and families in need. That means, this $50,000 gift will provide 250,000 meals. As we are currently serving 60,000 people with 1.5 million pounds of food every month at the food bank, this donation is very needed and appreciated.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank serves the Eastside Tacoma area with onsite food and food box delivery throughout Pierce and South King Counties. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

Coordinated Care’s mission is to transform the health of the community, one person at a time, and the purpose of their Community Giving program is to promote community wellness through targeted investments in Health Equity, Social Determinants of Health, and Provider/Community Capacity Building. “We seek expert, local partners when we invest our community giving dollars, so the funds provide our communities and neighbors with the best return on investment,” said Beth Johnson, President and CEO of Coordinated Care. “We’ve seen MADF consistently deliver results to the local community, meeting the needs of families both from a hunger perspective and a culturally relevant one, which is so important when it comes to nutrition and access.”