Register Today: 2023 Summit on Crime – The Suburban Times

Register Today: 2023 Summit on Crime

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Come to TBC’s 2023 Summit on Crime on March 2nd to hear all
about it. TPD’s property crime initiative was a direct response to TBC’s
repeated requests that they devote more resource to property crime. Our
efforts with your support are making a difference.

If you hold a Tacoma business license, please also take our Survey to let the Mayor and City Council know what you view as top priorities. The results of the survey will be announced at the Summit.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. PLEASE tell me the end goal here is to form a Blue Ribbon Committee to study the results of the Summit. It’s exactly what the city needs.

    Reply

