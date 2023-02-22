Register Today: 2023 Summit on Crime – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Come to TBC’s 2023 Summit on Crime on March 2nd to hear all

about it. TPD’s property crime initiative was a direct response to TBC’s

repeated requests that they devote more resource to property crime. Our

efforts with your support are making a difference.

If you hold a Tacoma business license, please also take our Survey to let the Mayor and City Council know what you view as top priorities. The results of the survey will be announced at the Summit.