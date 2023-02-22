Pierce Transit Recognized as a 2022 Best Commuter Business – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce County’s Commute Trip Reduction program, Pierce Trips, recently announced Pierce Transit one of the county’s Best Commuter Businesses of 2022. This designation recognizes Pierce Transit’s commitment to reducing car congestion, fuel consumption and air and water pollution in our region. This was accomplished through providing commuter benefits to employees, engaging with employees to promote sustainable transportation options, and successfully reducing the number of employees driving to work alone.

Pierce Transit is one of 25 employers across Pierce County to receive this award in 2022, and one of only three organizations achieving Gold status. Because it is a public transportation agency, Pierce Transit holds the unique position in Pierce County as a large employer offering smart commute options to its employees, and at the same time, to the employees of local and regional businesses.

Said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus, “I am extremely proud of Pierce Transit employees for walking the talk with commute trip reduction. Their efforts to reduce single car trips earned us the Gold Award as one of the best commuter business programs in the county. Together we have reduced emissions, eased congestion and are doing our part to make sustainable transportation options a way of life.”

Pierce Transit has been serving the people of Pierce County with local transit services since 1980. In 2022, Pierce Transit provided about 5.5 million rides to people who used the service for everything from getting to jobs and school, to accessing health care. The agency has nearly 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Lakewood. Eight-five percent of the agency’s employees are directly related to service on the street, including bus operators, Maintenance staff, public safety and service support positions. Just 15 percent of employees serve in administrative roles, such as finance, service planning, human resources, and marketing.

Pierce Trips works with local jurisdictions, employers, and schools to develop transportation solutions through programming and marketing strategies. The Best Commuter Business leadership program recognizes employers’ efforts toward reducing drive-alone rates and provides employers with a roadmap to improving their commuter benefits. Strong commuter benefits attract and retain top talent, reduce employee parking demand, and demonstrate environmental responsibility. Supporting sustainable transportation options also assists with employers’ equity efforts and aids the local economy.

To learn more about the Pierce Trips Best Commuter Business program, visit www.PierceTrips.com/BCB. Partnering with Pierce Trips is a free service to employers. For information on services provided by Pierce Transit, visit www.PierceTransit.org.