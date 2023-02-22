Fatality Apartment Fire in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Monday, February 20, 2023 at approximately 10:00 p.m., West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to reports of an apartment fire at the Maple Court Apartments, located at the 4800 block of 122nd Street SW in Lakewood.

Crews arrived on scene and contained the fire to the one unit. Unfortunately, a female in her 30s inside the apartment was transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries en route. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.