Submitted by Buffalo Soldiers Museum Tacoma.

Join the Buffalo Soldiers Museum for a talk with historian Phil Raschke on the Buffalo Soldiers and WWI Harlem Hellfighter.

The talk will take place on Feb. 28 (4:00-5:30 pm) at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum (1940 S Wilkeson St, Tacoma WA 98405.

Phil is a retired military pilot and Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam. For seven years he hosted the “Historical Phil” radio show on KLAY Radio.