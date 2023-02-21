LC3 to Host Parenting Summit in Lakewood this weekend: Parenting in a Changing Culture – The Suburban Times

Submitted by David Pritchard.
This Friday and Saturday (February 24-25) Lake City Community Church (LC3) will be hosting a parenting summit open to the public. It’s called, “Parenting in a Changing Culture” and will feature multiple speakers with experience and backgrounds in parenting, ministry and mental health. It will be held on the Lake City Community Church campus beginning Friday at 6:30pm. The cost is $10 per person and will include all the seminars and breakouts, a workbook and snacks throughout the weekend. Some of the topics that will be covered include “The Three Most Important Things to Teach Your Child”, “Parenting and Mental Health”, “Parenting and the LGBTQ+ Conversation”, “Disciplining in a Changing Culture”, “Parenting Adult Children” and more.
For more information call (253)582-8040 or email family@LC3.com.
Parenting in a Changing Culture
Lake City Community Church (LC3)
8810 Lawndale Ave. SW
Friday Feb. 24 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Saturday Feb. 25 – 9:00am – 1pm
Speakers include:
- Dr. Jen Purses – holds a D.O. degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed both her general psychiatry residency and child & adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT.
- Reese Carlson – is the Pastor of Next Gen Discipleship at LC3. He has Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Southern Nazarene University and a Master of Divinity Degree from Western Seminary. He has written on the topic in his book “Church Doesn’t End With Z: Why Gen Z is Leaving the Church and How to Reach Them”.
- Maj. Rob Pitts – Chaplain in the USAF holds a Master of Divinity degree from Pensacola Theological Seminary and also holds degrees in Bible, Theology, English, and Educational Administration. His counseling experience and passion for blending mental health practices have led him to continue his education in the Doctor of Ministry program in Integrative Chaplaincy from Vanderbilt Divinity School (graduating in May 2023).
- David & Kelli Pritchard – Long time residents of Lakewood and Family Ministry Pastor at LC3. They co-authored the book “Going Public; Your Child Can Thrive in Public School” and are international speakers.
