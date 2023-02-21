LC3 to Host Parenting Summit in Lakewood this weekend: Parenting in a Changing Culture – The Suburban Times

Submitted by David Pritchard.

This Friday and Saturday (February 24-25) Lake City Community Church (LC3) will be hosting a parenting summit open to the public. It’s called, “Parenting in a Changing Culture” and will feature multiple speakers with experience and backgrounds in parenting, ministry and mental health. It will be held on the Lake City Community Church campus beginning Friday at 6:30pm. The cost is $10 per person and will include all the seminars and breakouts, a workbook and snacks throughout the weekend. Some of the topics that will be covered include “The Three Most Important Things to Teach Your Child”, “Parenting and Mental Health”, “Parenting and the LGBTQ+ Conversation”, “Disciplining in a Changing Culture”, “Parenting Adult Children” and more.

For more information call (253)582-8040 or email family@LC3.com.

Parenting in a Changing Culture

Lake City Community Church (LC3)

8810 Lawndale Ave. SW

Friday Feb. 24 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Saturday Feb. 25 – 9:00am – 1pm

Speakers include: