Sound Transit Board meeting on Feb. 23 extended from noon to 5 p.m. – The Suburban Times

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene its regular Board meeting on Feb. 23rd from noon. to 5 p.m. to allow more time to hear public comment on agenda items. Last month’s agenda listed the meeting time as 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the meeting time is now confirmed for noon to 5 p.m.

At the meeting, the Board will consider a range of agenda items including a multi-jurisdictional partnering agreement for the Everett Link Extension (EVLE) and Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North projects and a contract modification to provide additional project development services for Phase 1 and Phase 2 work for the EVLE and OMF North projects. The Board will also receive reports on the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extension including review of community feedback, potential Ballard Link Extension end-to-end scenarios and results comparison, and an example modified preferred alternative for the Ballard Link Extension.

The meeting will take place both in person in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at 401 S. Jackson St. in Seattle, Wash. and as a video and telephone conference. The boardroom will be open at 11:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the meeting start time. Information on how to participate in public comment or watch or hear the meeting through Webex and can be found at the link below:

https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-meeting-2023-02-23

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.